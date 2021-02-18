Sophia Culpo Is Dating Jets Receiver Braxton Berrios

Sophia Culpo has hitched her wagon to New York Jets receiver Braxton Berrios.

According to TMZ, Olivia's younger sister is dating the NFL receiver and the two went public with their relationship this past weekend.

Olivia is currently dating NFL superstar Christian McCaffrey, and it looks like her little sister wants to follow in her footsteps.

I respect the hell out of this hustle. You know when I first heard about Braxton Berrios? When TMZ reported that he was dating Olivia Culpo’s little sister.

It’s literally the poor man’s version of Olivia’s situation. The superstar model is dating the best running back in the NFL.

Her little sister, who is substantially less famous, is also dating a much less well-known NFL player. It’s the dollar store version, but I don’t hate it!

Clearly, the formula has worked wonders for Olivia. It makes all these sense in the world for Sophia to shoot her shot with a lower level NFL player.

Plus, this has to be the most clout Berrios has ever had in his life.

The Culpos are just crushing life when it comes to locking down NFL talent. You love to see it.