Sen. Ted Cruz Allegedly Flew To Cancun With His Family Amid Winter Storm, Power Crisis In Texas

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz allegedly flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his wife and children as his home state of Texas faces a deadly winter storm, leaving millions without power for days.

Photos began to appear on Twitter of Cruz at an airport and then on an airplane late Wednesday. Cruz and his family were reportedly on their way to a resort in Cancun for vacation. The state is continuing to try to restore power and water advisories are in effect to boil water for safety for nearly seven million Texans.

Just confirmed @SenTedCruz and his family flew to Cancun tonight for a few days at a resort they’ve visited before. Cruz seems to believe there isn’t much for him to do in Texas for the millions of fellow Texans who remain without electricity/water and are literally freezing. pic.twitter.com/6nPiVWtdxe — David Shuster (@DavidShuster) February 18, 2021

Re: the Ted Cruz/Cancun thing, this is the photo that unlocks the whole thing. He’s in a United terminal. In the top left you can that it’s 4:10 pm (or 4ish PM at least). To the left of that, you can see that he’s near gate E11, with its destination being Ft. Lauderdale. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/hUuUqSNBze — Nesler (@thatnesler) February 18, 2021

It was then reported Thursday morning that Cruz was possibly on his way back from Cancun.

Here’s the upgrade list for this afternoon’s flight from Cancun to Houston. Looks like ⁦@tedcruz⁩ is on his way back, ⁦@danpfeiffer⁩. He’s just narrowly missing the upgrade list That’s assuming that “cru, r” is him. And I do. pic.twitter.com/CqfKa5rJfG — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 18, 2021

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the photos and if Cruz was in Cancun.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)