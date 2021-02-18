Politics

Sen. Ted Cruz Allegedly Flew To Cancun With His Family Amid Winter Storm, Power Crisis In Texas

Photo by Stefani Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images

Henry Rodgers Senior Congressional Correspondent
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz allegedly flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his wife and children as his home state of Texas faces a deadly winter storm, leaving millions without power for days.

Photos began to appear on Twitter of Cruz at an airport and then on an airplane late Wednesday. Cruz and his family were reportedly on their way to a resort in Cancun for vacation. The state is continuing to try to restore power and water advisories are in effect to boil water for safety for nearly seven million Texans.

It was then reported Thursday morning that Cruz was possibly on his way back from Cancun. (RELATED: Houston Furniture Store Opens Its Doors For Shelter After Deadly Winter Storm)

Cruz’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller when asked about the photos and if Cruz was in Cancun.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)