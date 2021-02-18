The Weeknd Gets His Own Custom Ring Commemorating His Super Bowl LV Performance

The Weeknd received a custom Super Bowl LV ring to commemorate the performance for his birthday.

The ring was commissioned by his manager and co-founder of his record label, Cash, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ. The ring was designed by jeweler Elliot Eliantte, the outlet reported.

Check it out:

The design features the name of his record label “XO” across the top along with the words “World Champions” surrounding the Lombardi trophy, TMZ reported. The ring has 16 carats of VVS. The design also includes The Weeknd’s name, the final score of the Super Bowl LV game and the Pepsi logo. (RELATED: The Weeknd Explains Why His Super Bowl Backup Dancers Were Wearing Bandages Covering Their Faces)

Cash reportedly gifted the ring to The Weeknd on Feb. 16. It’s unclear how much the ring cost.

The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl LV half time show Feb. 7.

This halftime performance was a little different than the past years. With coronavirus keeping the stadium from filling up, the show was geared more for the people watching from home. The Weeknd even spent $7 million of his own money on the show to make it exactly what he wanted it to be, according to his manager Wassim “Sal” Slaiby.

Performing at the Super Bowl was a career goal for The Weeknd.

“We always had the Super Bowl on our bucket list, and we’ve always had timelines for all of our goals,” The Weeknd’s manager Cash told Billboard. “It came a few years earlier than we expected.”