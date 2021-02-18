Tim Tebow Retires From Baseball

Tim Tebow has retired from baseball.

Tebow, who was playing in the minor leagues for the Mets, announced on Twitter late Wednesday night that his time playing has come to an end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met,” Tebow tweeted in part.

I want to thank the @Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization. I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions… — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) February 18, 2021

While Tebow never made the MLB, he should be applauded for trying like hell to take his baseball career as far as possible.

A lot of people never took him playing baseball seriously, but he was chasing a dream. There’s nothing wrong with that.

Former NFL QB Tim Tebow, who has played in the #Mets farm system for the last few season, is retiring from baseball.https://t.co/CgG6CxyPql — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 18, 2021

Even though Tebow never really got close at all to making the Mets, he can now say he played pro football and pro baseball.

There are very few athletes capable of saying the same.

“You’re always going to have critics and naysayers and people that are going to tell you that you won’t, that you can’t, that you shouldn’t. Most of those people are the people that didn’t, that wouldn’t, that couldn’t.” Baseball aside, there’s no doubt he’s an inspirational guy pic.twitter.com/FDTwUuKXI2 — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) February 16, 2019

My guess is that Tebow will now start focusing heavily on TV and taking his next steps forward as a football analyst. His work for ESPN has been outstanding, and he now doesn’t have anything else to focus on.

Hi fives all around for @timtebow’s first HR in AAA #SCTop10 ???????? pic.twitter.com/SQMy2NDQev — Syracuse Mets (@SyracuseMets) May 19, 2019

Props to the Florida Heisman winner for chasing a dream even if it didn’t work out in the end. The dude is a hell of a role model for young athletes around America.