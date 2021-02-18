US

Two American Fugitives Arrested In Mexico For Setting High School, Goodwill On Fire

Protests Continue Over Death Of George Floyd, Killed In Police Custody In Minneapolis

Mary Rose Corkery Reporter
Two American fugitives were arrested in Mexico for setting a high school and Goodwill on fire, officials announced Thursday in a press release.

Mexican authorities arrested 34-year-old Jose Angel Felan Jr. and 22-year-old Mena Dhaya Yousif on Monday over immigration violations, United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced in a United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota press release. The two were arrested after the U.S. Marshals Service discovered where they were. (RELATED: Arson Experts Arrive In Minnesota To Investigate Fires Set During Riots)

“Thanks to the skilled investigative work of the ATF and the tireless apprehension efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service these two defendants, who have been on the run for more than eight months, will be returned to Minnesota to face justice,” MacDonald said in the press release.

Flames rise from a liquor store near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes. - A police precinct in Minnesota went up in flames late on May 28 in a third day of demonstrations as the so-called Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul seethed over the shocking police killing of a handcuffed black man. The precinct, which police had abandoned, burned after a group of protesters pushed through barriers around the building, breaking windows and chanting slogans. A much larger crowd demonstrated as the building went up in flames. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Flames rise from a liquor store near the Third Police Precinct on May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Felan and Yousif received orders to stay in custody pending their official detention hearing, which is scheduled for Feb. 23, MacDonald announced in the press release.

Felan intentionally set a Goodwill, Gordan Parks High School and a 7 Mile Sportswear Store on fire on May 28, demolishing the buildings, the press release said. The buildings were on University Avenue in St. Paul, Minnesota and Yousif allegedly kept law enforcement from arresting Felan.

Yousif was charged over one count of accessory following the fact while Felan was charged over three counts of arson, according to the press release. The two had their first court appearances in front of a Magistrate Judge in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of California on Wednesday.

United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

