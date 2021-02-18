2 Officers Shot In Dallas, 2 People Found Dead

Two Dallas police officers are in stable condition after they were shot while responding to a shooting that left two individuals dead, authorities announced Thursday.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue, Chief Eddie Garcia said during a brief press conference.

Garcia said once the two officers arrived they were immediately fired upon and hit with gunfire. Both officers were shot in the legs, according to WFAA.

Active shooter at 5300 block Bonita. Video taken from my house. @wfaa pic.twitter.com/Dw3Ij1ax75 — Dee G (@DeeGran99202660) February 18, 2021

Other officers quickly arrived on the scene and were able to pull the two officers to safety while the Dallas Fire Rescue provided “cover” to the wounded officers, Garcia said. (RELATED: Man Suspected Of Shooting Officer Killed In New York City Gunfight That Left 2 Marshalls Wounded)

“I would be remiss if I did not point out the amazing work of our fire department who actually provided cover for our police officers to extract our wounded officers out of the scene,” Garcia said during the press briefing. “I can’t thank them enough for that.”

Both officers were transported to Baylor University Medical Center where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition, according to Garcia.

Update on the shooting in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue: Two Dallas officers were shot and transported to an area hospital. These officers are in stable condition. This remains an active situation. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/1j8Vt04mnX — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 18, 2021

SWAT officers were able to breach the residence in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue around 1:37 p.m. Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the Dallas Police Department. Officers found both a deceased male and female inside the residence.

Garcia said he was “praying for the deceased victim and her family.”

UPDATE: At approximately 1:37 p.m., SWAT officers breached the residence on Bonita Avenue and found a male and a female deceased inside the location. This remains an ongoing investigation, more to follow. Praying for the deceased victim and her family. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 18, 2021

At approximately 1:37 p.m., SWAT officers breached the residence in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue and found a male and a female deceased inside the location. This remains an ongoing investigation. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) February 18, 2021

It is unclear whether the deceased male is the suspect in the investigation. The Dallas Police Department told the Daily Caller that the investigation remains ongoing and cannot comment further on the matter at this time.