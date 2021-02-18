Remains Of Girl Missing For More Than 7 Years Found

The remains of a 17-year-old Virginia girl who has been missing for 7 years have been found, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Department found the remains of Alexis Tiara Murphy Dec. 3 on private property in Lovingston. The remains were taken to the Central District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond and were positively identified as Murphy’s remains on Feb. 5, according to police.

Police said they waited to announce the news to give Murphy’s family “time to grieve and make proper arrangements.”

“Our family is so grateful for the continuing love, support and prayers for Alexis and our family over the past 7 years,” her family said in a statement provided to the sheriff’s department. “While we have been grieving the loss of Alexis since 2013, we remained hopeful that she would be found alive and well.”

“Alexis was the fashionista, athlete and joker of our family; we were blessed to have loved her for 17 years and her memory will continue to live through us all,” the family statement said. “You all kept the promise made in 2013, to bring Alexis home!”

Murphy went missing on Aug. 3, 2013 after she visited a local gas station in Lovingston, police said. Surveillance video from the gas station showed Murphy’s vehicle following 55-year-old Randy Allen Taylor’s truck, according to CBS 19.

DNA evidence linked Taylor to the case and led to his murder conviction, according to WTVR. Murphy’s cell phone was also found on Taylor’s property, according to CBS 19. Taylor was convicted in 2014 for Murphy’s death and is serving two life sentences for Murphy’s murder, according to the report.

Murphy’s remains were found roughly five miles from where she was last seen, according to WTVR. It is unclear what led police to the remains. (RELATED: Human Remains Found Inside Crocodile As Authorities Search For Missing Fisherman)

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.