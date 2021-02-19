Editorial

Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats Agrees To An Extension Through The 2027 Season

Jan 5, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats during the second half against Florida Gators at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has agreed to an extension with the program.

According to a release from the Crimson Tide, Oats has agreed to an extension through the 2027 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His base salary under the new deal is $3.225 million annually, according to 247Sports.

This is a great move from the Crimson Tide. Nate Oats has made the basketball team in Tuscaloosa relevant for the first time in seemingly forever.

I can’t remember the last time there was this much hype and attention surrounding the Crimson Tide on the basketball court.

They’re a football school for obvious reasons, but Oats has now forced people to pay attention to what they’re doing when it comes to basketball.

The Crimson Tide are in outstanding tournament position, they’re going to win the SEC and he has things rolling right now.

When you find a coach like that, you don’t let him go.

Props to Alabama for locking up Oats for several years. He’s creating one hell of a program for the Crimson Tide.