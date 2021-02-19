Alabama Basketball Coach Nate Oats Agrees To An Extension Through The 2027 Season

Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has agreed to an extension with the program.

According to a release from the Crimson Tide, Oats has agreed to an extension through the 2027 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

✍️Nate Oats has agreed to a contract extension to remain the @AlabamaMBB head coach through the 2027 season! ???? https://t.co/LrgceDWz8o#RollTide | #BlueCollarBasketball pic.twitter.com/sTgw6DhtV8 — Alabama Men’s Basketball (@AlabamaMBB) February 18, 2021

His base salary under the new deal is $3.225 million annually, according to 247Sports.

#Alabama and Nate Oats agree to contract extension through 2027 “We had great expectations when we hired Coach Oats. He has exceeded those expectations, and we want to ensure he is compensated among the top half of the SEC.”https://t.co/K7BPdcVnir pic.twitter.com/bAoRC3GCaQ — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) February 18, 2021

This is a great move from the Crimson Tide. Nate Oats has made the basketball team in Tuscaloosa relevant for the first time in seemingly forever.

I can’t remember the last time there was this much hype and attention surrounding the Crimson Tide on the basketball court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Men’s Basketball (@alabamambb)

They’re a football school for obvious reasons, but Oats has now forced people to pay attention to what they’re doing when it comes to basketball.

The Crimson Tide are in outstanding tournament position, they’re going to win the SEC and he has things rolling right now.

When you find a coach like that, you don’t let him go.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Men’s Basketball (@alabamambb)

Props to Alabama for locking up Oats for several years. He’s creating one hell of a program for the Crimson Tide.