Beyonce’s Foundation Teams Up With Adidas To Offer Financial Assistance To Those In Texas Affected By Winter Storm

Beyonce’s foundation has teamed up with Adidas and a disaster relief group in Houston to offer financial aid to those in Texas affected by the shock winter storm.

“We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm,” said a tweet posted by BeyGOOD, the 39-year-old singer’s foundation. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Houston Furniture Store Opens Its Doors For Shelter After Deadly Winter Storm)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

“BeyGOOD and Adidas are working with Bread of Life to bring urgent relief to those suffering as a result of the winter storms, the post added. (RELATED: Volunteers Rescue 4,000 Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles, Store Them In Texas Town’s Convention Center)

Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.

We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021

The piece noted that, those struggling after the storm hit are able to apply for financial assistance by filling out the form “for up to $1,000.”

The “Crazy In Love” hitmaker becomes the latest celebrity to help out the state after the winter storm had shut down roadways, access to food and water, and cut off electricity to millions.

Celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Cowboys’ star Dak Prescott and more have sent support to those affected.

TMZ previously reported that Prescott had donated to help the homeless in Dallas following the storm. Sources said Prescott stepped up to help a homeless shelter called “OurCalling.”

In a social media post, the organization credited the Dallas NFL player and McConaughey for donating to help feed “our homeless friends.”

“We also smile because we keep seeing the public response – just today we found out that @officiallymcconaughey & @_4dak are both making donations to help feed our homeless friends,” the post read.

A spokesperson for the organization told the outlet they were able to help “around 1,000 people Thursday” thanks to Prescott’s donation. Though the group did not specify how much the star QB contributed.