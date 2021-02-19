6 Of The 35 Capitol Police Officers Being Investigated For Role In Riot Suspended

Six Capitol Police officers were suspended with pay for their potential actions during the riot at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, a Fox affiliate reported Thursday.

The Capitol Police are investigating 35 officers for their roles in the riot after videos surfaced of officers standing by as supporters of former President Donald Trump forcefully entered the Capitol, Fox 5 DC reported.

“Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the actions of 35 police officers from that day,” the Capitol Police told Fox 5. “We currently have suspended six of those officers with pay. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline.”

Breaking: 35 Capitol Police officers are under investigation for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. 35. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) February 18, 2021

Officers were seen wearing MAGA hats and taking photographs with rioters, lawmakers said, according to Fox 5. An officer wearing a MAGA hat asked two men if they would help him through the crowd so he could assist other officials.

At least two people suspected of participating in the riot told the FBI that an officer said “it’s your house now,” video shows. The officer told one of the men “I’ll follow you” and handed him a megaphone. (RELATED: New DCCC Hire Who Admitted To Shootings, Drug Dealing Called Capitol Police ‘White Supremacists’ After Jan. 6 Riot)

Over 250 people have been charged in connection to the riot though investigators are still looking for hundreds more, Fox 5 reported. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund and the sergeants-at-arms resigned the day after the riot.

The Capitol Police did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

