CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 343 UPDATE: We’re Almost At The One-Year Mark Of The Battle Against Coronavirus

It’s day 343 of the war against coronavirus, and we’ve been in this battle for nearly a year.

For me personally, the first time I really realized things were about to go south was the night of March 12, 2020. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Something seemed to be off, and the panic levels were starting to go up all over the place. Yet, I told everyone to not panic.

The next day, I got lunch with the lunch crew, hit up a few bars and figured I was in for a good weekend. I had no idea that it’d be the last time out for nearly two months. Now, on this gorgeous Friday in February, we’re nearly a year into this war. It’s hard to believe, but it’s true.

If you told me back in March that we’d still be here today working remote and changing our lives, I’m not sure I would have believed you. Hell, I’m not sure anyone would have ever believed March Madness would have been canceled.

If only we had known it was just the beginning.

Yet, we continue to fight and push forward every single day. There are wins and there are losses. It’s the nature of the beast, but we seem to be doing reasonably well.

I’m enjoying the snow, the beer is always cold and I’ve started searching for a new home. Life is good, despite the fact we’ve been at war with an invisible enemy for a very long time!

So, grab a drink, call up your buddies and have yourself a hell of a weekend.