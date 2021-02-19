‘Criminal Minds’ Is Reportedly Getting A Revival For Paramount+

Beloved crime drama “Criminal Minds” is reportedly going to return to your TV screens.

A revival of the show is in the early stages of development for Paramount+, according to a report published Friday by Variety. It’s unclear if the original staff will return for the show.

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival in the Works at Paramount Plus https://t.co/CNhoLVvt0O — Variety (@Variety) February 19, 2021

However, Erica Messer, showrunner and executive producer of the original series, has joined the project, sources told Variety. (RELATED: ‘Criminal Minds’ Team Hit With Lawsuit Stemming From Sexual Harassment Allegations)

The CBS show, created by Jeff Davis, ran for 15 seasons and completed in February of 2020 with 324 episodes. The show focused on a group of serial killer profilers in the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI.

CBS is also planning to expand the “FBI” and “NCIS” show franchises with a “FBI: International” and “NCIS: Hawaii,” Variety reported.

This is all great news. If you haven’t watched “Criminal Minds” yet, I hope you will find the time to watch all 15 seasons. It was the show I chose to watch at the beginning of the coronavirus quarantine and it was the best decision I could have made.

The show will always keep you on your toes and if you love crime dramas, this might be the best one. “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” might be tied for first though.