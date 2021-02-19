Detroit Lions Star Marvin Jones Wants A Super Bowl Ring, Sounds Like He’ll Likely Leave The Team

Detroit Lions receiver Marvin Jones wants a ring and he wants to get paid.

Jones is one of the best players on the Lions, but it sounds like his time with the team might be over if he really wants a ring and another big deal.

Jones said the following about chasing a Super Bowl during a Thursday interview on SiriusXM NFL radio, according to The Detroit Free Press:

At this point in my career, that’s what I want. That is what I want, but at the same time, it’s not going to be — I’m not going to just straight sacrifice and not get what I’m worth just because I’ve put in my work to get where I’m at and it happened the first time and I did it, and I think I outplayed it the second time.

Well, it sure was nice having Jones in Detroit while we had him because he damn sure seems like he’s out the door!

Unfortunately for Jones, the Lions are 100% in rebuilding mode. That means we’re not chasing a ring anytime soon.

In fact, we’re probably going to be really bad next season. We might be able to give him a bag of cash, but outside of that, we’re definitely not going to help him get a ring.

That means he’ll have to leave, and I don’t blame him. If he truly wants a ring, then he has to go. He doesn’t have a choice.

Matthew Stafford faced the same decision, and opted to bounce.

Now, it sounds like Jones will do the same. We’ll see what happens, but I’m guessing he’s as good as gone.