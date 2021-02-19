Bella Thorne Says Female Directors Have Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’ In Filming Nude Scenes

Bella Thorne said when it comes to filming nude scenes the gender of the director doesn’t matter and female ones have made her “uncomfortable” in the past.

“I’ve actually worked with female directors and I’ve had an amazing time with some female directors and, of course, there have been some female directors that have made me uncomfortable,” the 23-year-old former Disney star shared with Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Accepts PornHub Vision Award)

“It’s not that it’s just a man that’s making me uncomfortable on the set,” she added. “It’s really more of how the situation is handled from start to finish.”

Bella Thorne: Female directors have made me ‘uncomfortable’ in nude scenes https://t.co/OCy8VhWlpy pic.twitter.com/2DijrVTGuY — Page Six (@PageSix) February 19, 2021

The actress said sometimes it’s a simple thing like how the director speaks to her, their delivery and tone, that has made her feel “uncomfortable” (RELATED: Bella Thorne Makes $2 Million On OnlyFans In 1 Week)

“If someone’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re supposed to take your shirt off now. You read the script, right?’ The expectation,” the actress shared. “Even if you’re like, ‘Yeah, I read the script and yes I know,’ it’s the way that it’s put in certain sets.”

“They don’t know what they’re saying is making you feel a certain way,” she added. “It’s not that you’re always working with a really crude person that just wants to make you feel bad on set. It’s a very small percent of the time.”

“It’s more that people make mistakes and set’s running fast, people are talking and you’re not paying attention to the weight of your words so much,” Thorne continued. “Things get misconstrued.”

The “Midnight Sun” star then explained that a person has to watch out when it comes to nude scenes because there are still “some people” that “just want to get girls naked on camera.”

However, she said she wants to be “stronger” and if it’s “important for the character” do them. But admitted “doing” those “scenes” she’s “very, very uncomfortable.”