ESPN’s Field Yates Predicts Marcus Mariota Will Be The Next Starting Quarterback Of The New England Patriots

Is quarterback Marcus Mariota going to be under center for the Patriots at the start of the 2021 NFL season?

Field Yates recently released his predictions for who will be the starting quarterback of several teams around the league, and he had Mariota slotted in as the starting passer for Bill Belichick in New England.

Currently, Mariota is under contract with the Raiders, but he’s not expected to return in 2021 due to salary cap issues and the team already having a locked-in starter in Derek Carr.

“Be it via a trade or cut, Mariota could find a new home this offseason … and the Patriots are a logical fit,” Yates wrote.

If the Patriots can get Mariota, especially at a cheap price, then they 100% should do it. We’re talking about a former Heisman winner and a guy with plenty of starts under his belt.

From NFL Now: The #Raiders could trade a QB… but maybe not the one who has been in the headlines. pic.twitter.com/EEcXd2WtLt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2021

When he was flying high with the Titans, Mariota was a very competent and talented quarterback. Anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know what they’re talking about.

Now, his play dropped off down the stretch, he lost his starting job and spent last season with the Raiders. Yet, even in limited playing time with Las Vegas, he still looked very solid.

Cam Newton clearly isn’t the answer for Belichick, but Mariota could provide a nice bridge until a long term solution is found at quarterback for the Patriots. If he can return to anything close to his old form, then it’d be a win for the Pats to go get him.