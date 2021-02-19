Federal Contractor To Pay $6 Million Settlement After Overcharging DHS, Lying About Worker Skills

A Virginia-based federal contractor is set to pay $6.05 million to the U.S. to settle allegations that a predecessor company intentionally overcharged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for work done by an employee who lacked required skills, The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) reported Friday.

Information Innovators Inc. (Triple-I), which provides IT services to federal agencies, acquired Creative Computing Solutions Inc. (CCSi) in 2015. CCSi, which previously provided IT services to DHS, has been accused of violating the False Claims Act from October 2007 to April 2014. The company allegedly violated the terms of a contract by using under-qualified workers while charging DHS at rates reserved for qualified employees, according to a news release from the DOJ.

To resolve these allegations, Triple-I is set to pay the United States $6.05 million. according to the press release.

“Defense contractors are required to bill for costs actually incurred, and to be truthful in the claims they submit to federal agencies,” Acting Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner for the District of Maryland said, according to the DOJ. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partners are committed to protecting taxpayer dollars and ensuring integrity and compliance with federal agency standards.” (RELATED: Baltimore County PD and DOJ Reach $2 Million Settlement Following Racial Discrimination Lawsuit)

The Civil Division’s Commercial Litigation Branch (Fraud Section), the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, and the Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General’s Major Frauds and Corruption Unit conducted an investigation which led to the settlement. The settlement claims are only allegations and have not been proven, according to the DOJ.