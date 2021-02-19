HIGHLIGHTS: Iowa Smokes Wisconsin 77-62

Iowa lit up Wisconsin 77-62 Thursday night.

Entering the game against the Hawkeyes, I stressed the importance of Wisconsin earning a win order to boost our tournament seeding.

While we were able to close the gap for a brief period late in the second half, Iowa ended up running away with the game Thursday night. It wasn’t pretty all, and there’s no doubt Iowa was the better team on the court.

I’m trying to find something nice to say, and I just can’t find anything. Davison, Trice and Potter all had their moments last night, and there were brief glimpses of the team I expect to have.

Yet, Iowa just bullied us down the stretch. The Hawkeyes are allergic to playing defense and we still shot only 30% from the floor.

How the hell is that even possible?

Wisconsin went from being a national contender to being in trouble of making the tournament in the span of two months.

Our meltdown has truly been something to behold. After dropping our game to Iowa, we’re 15-8, and I have to imagine our seeding position is sliding like hell right now.

Up next is Northwestern this Sunday. If we can’t beat them, then we’re truly screwed. It’s that simple.