EXCLUSIVE: Fox News’ Janice Dean Slams ‘Liberal Media,’ Says They Played Role In Covering For Gov. Cuomo’s Nursing Home Failure

Fox News’ senior meteorologist Janice Dean slammed the “liberal media” for allegedly helping cover up Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home fiasco in an interview with the Daily Caller.

Dean has been one of the most outspoken voices regarding Cuomo’s nursing home mandate after losing both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York nursing home. Cuomo’s March 25, 2020 order directed nursing homes to accept patients who were positive for coronavirus. Much of corporate media ignored the news for months before allegations came to light in 2021 about his office undercounting and allegedly trying to cover up the number of deaths.

“All of a sudden, now that there are legitimate reports of wrongdoing by this governor and his administration, suddenly they’re starting to report on it, saying that it’s ‘breaking news’ like it just happened,” Dean told the Caller. “We’ve been shouting about this for over 10 months and there’s only been certain places that have been reporting on it consistently!” (RELATED: FBI Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Nursing Home Deaths: Report)

“But now, because NBC and MSNBC and CNN are reporting on it, it seems to be a legitimate story. Listen, I’m grateful that the press are finally getting it, but I’m also mad because they haven’t been there from the beginning.”

WATCH:

Dean told the Caller she believes that if the press had been widely reporting on Cuomo’s nursing home mandate, the American people would have learned about these latest reports a lot earlier.

“There’s no question,” Dean said. “I’m pretty confident that if this was a Republican governor – say this was [Florida Gov.] Ron DeSantis – and there were rumors or some reports that he put over 9,000 COVID-positive patients in nursing homes and then there were over 50,000 deaths but he decided not to report those that died in the hospital. Come on! We’d probably be already having gone to a judge and a jury and he would have been convicted. I mean, let’s be honest! It’s 10 months later.”

“I think that the liberal media – and listen, I am not a political person, I hate that I’m in this – but I’m seeing it from a bird’s-eye view. There’s only certain reporters, certain publishers that have been following this story along with me. So yes, I am angry! I am angry. I’m grateful and I’m angry,” she continued.

Dean also addressed allegations regarding Cuomo’s bullying after Democratic Queens Assemblyman Ron Kim said he threatened to “destroy” him. The alleged threat came after Kim signed and helped spread a letter accusing Cuomo of obstructing justice in the nursing home debacle. (RELATED: Fox News’ Janice Dean Says Gov. Cuomo’s Office Tried ‘Bully Tactic’ For Getting Info On When Her In-Laws Died)

The Fox News meteorologist said she believes the reports, adding that Cuomo’s office has tried to bully her in the past for being outspoken regarding the issue. She expressed anger that Cuomo has taken “zero” responsibility for the results of the nursing home mandate and said she has hope that the governor will face repercussions.

“We are on the side of the angels,” Dean told the Caller. “And we’ve been on the side of the angels from the very beginning, and I have to believe that they’re the reason why I’m so relentless and I have this energy every day to continue the fight. I have to believe that, in this case, the good guys are gonna win.”