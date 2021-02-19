John Kerry Says We Have 9 Years Left Until Climate Catastrophe

Climate czar John Kerry said during an appearance on “CBS This Morning” that we have nine years left to avert a climate catastrophe and there’s “no room for B.S.” when it comes to climate change.

Kerry told CBS News’ Ben Tracey that, given the 2018 projection that we had 12 years left to avoid a climate disaster, three years later we now have nine years left. He also said that initial mandates put forth in the 2016 Paris Climate Accord will not be enough. (RELATED: James Murdoch, Who Publicly Broke With Family Over Climate Change, Took $2.2 Million In ‘Personal’ Flights On Corporate Jet)

Today, the U.S. officially rejoins the Paris Climate Accord. America is the second largest emitter behind China of greenhouse gases that are warming the planet.@BensTracy spoke exclusively with former Sec. of State @JohnKerry, who is now the Biden admin’s @ClimateEnvoy. pic.twitter.com/axnOvMOLp6 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 19, 2021

“Even if we did everything that we said we were going to do when we signed up in Paris we would see a rise in the Earth’s temperature to somewhere around 3.7 degrees or more, which is catastrophic,” Kerry said.

The new American envoy for climate change also said that while he thinks efforts to make renewable energy more affordable and car companies like General Motors committing to be mostly electric by 2035 are a positive step, a much faster transition to clean energy is necessary. This is a move that will both create and cost jobs, he told Tracey.

“There is no room for B.S. anymore,” Kerry said. “There’s no faking it on this one.”

Today the U.S. officially rejoined the Paris agreement, following an executive order President Joe Biden signed his first day in office. It was one of 17 executive orders Biden signed hours after his inauguration.

The Biden administration said Friday it will announce a more concrete climate plan before Earth Day in April.