Johns Hopkins Professor: ‘COVID Will Be Mostly Gone By April’

Vaccination rates and immunity from prior infection will allow Americans to return to normal life by April, a Johns Hopkins medical school professor argues.

With coronavirus cases down 77% in six weeks, and nearly 55% of Americans already having some immunity to the virus through prior infection, herd immunity will kick in by April, Dr. Marty Makary wrote in The Wall Street Journal. Makary was also critical of scientists “try[ing] to manipulate the public by hiding the truth” in order to prevent relatively risky behaviors. Makary is a surgical oncologist and professor of health policy and management,

He argues that with the “consistent and rapid decline in daily cases since Jan. 8” despite increased travel over the holidays, it is reasonable to infer that COVID-19 cases will continue to decline to levels at which the U.S. can safely reopen the country with fewer precautions. More than 59 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S., according to Statista. Using those statistics as a guide, “at the current trajectory, I expect Covid will be mostly gone by April, allowing Americans to resume normal life,” Makary explained.

The medical establishment has been oddly dismissive of natural immunity from prior infection. Re-infection rates are <1% (better than vaccines in the short-term) &when they occur, they are mild. I don’t blame those who got 2 doses, I blame the bad guidancehttps://t.co/9Ww5UwEofy — Marty Makary M.D., M.P.H. (@MartyMakary) February 18, 2021

Predictions made by Biden Administration officials contradict Makary’s. Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Feb. 16 that the coronavirus vaccine would not be widely available until May or June. President Joe Biden suggested Feb. 11 that Americans should wear masks through 2022, calling it a “patriotic duty.” (RELATED: Kamala Harris Repeatedly Dodges Saying Teachers Can Go Back To School Safely)

Makary suggested that political calculations are influencing COVID-19 messaging. Other scientists “suggested that I not to talk publicly about herd immunity because people might become complacent and fail to take precautions or might decline the vaccine,” he wrote.