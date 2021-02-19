Justin Timberlake Reportedly Once Dismissed Reporter Asking If He’d Apologize To Janet Jackson

Musician Justin Timberlake once reportedly dismissed a reporter asking if he was going to apologize to Janet Jackson after the infamous Super Bowl halftime show.

The Twitter back-and-forth resurfaced Thursday following the “Cry Me A River” singer’s years-late apology to Jackson and Britney Spears.

So does this mean you’re going to stop appropriating our music and culture? And apologize to Janet too. #BETAwards https://t.co/0FwBOQR24D — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 27, 2016

“So does this mean you’re going to stop appropriating our music and culture? And apologize to Janet too,” journalist Earnest Owens tweeted at Timberlake in 2016. (RELATED: Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Janet Jackson, Britney Spears Amid Backlash)

“Oh, you sweet soul,” Timberlake reportedly responded, according to the Daily Beast. “The more you realize that we are the same, the more we can have a conversation. Bye.”

Timberlake later tweeted saying he felt “misunderstood” after deleting his response to Owens on Twitter.

“I feel misunderstood,” Timberlake tweeted at the time. “I responded to a specific tweet that wasn’t meant to be a general response. I shouldn’t have responded anyway…”

Timberlake would eventually apologize to Jackson in 2021 along with Britney Spears.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Timberlake said on social media.

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly, because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from,” he added.

Timberlake recently came under fire for his treatment of Spears and Jackson following the release of The New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”