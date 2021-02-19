Kacey Musgraves Uses Ted Cruz’s Trip To Cancun As Inspiration To Raise Money For Texas Charities

Musician Kacey Musgraves trolled Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Thursday with custom shirts in order to raise money for charities in Texas amid winter storm Uri.

Musgraves and others expressed outrage over Cruz’s trip to Cancun amid Texas’ freezing cold temperatures and rolling power outages.

“*makes ‘CRUZIN FOR A BRUZIN’ tees *donates profits to Texans in need,” Musgraves tweeted Thursday after news broke about Cruz’s trip.

Fans seemed to like the idea and Musgraves used the pun to reveal merchandise was coming soon, saying, “Link coming soon,” Musgraves added. “Don’t RUN OFF anywhere…”

Texas is cold, I can be cold. https://t.co/TglB3AsEkt — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) February 19, 2021

By the end of the day, Musgraves had shared a link to purchase the shirts with the money raised going to Texas charities. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says He Flew To Cancun Because He Wanted ‘To Be A Good Dad’)

“Texas is cold, I can be cold,” the country singer wrote on Twitter.

Cruz explained that he took the trip to Cancun after his daughters requested the trip and he wanted to be “a good dad.”

“It was obviously a mistake,” Cruz later said. “In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it. I was trying to be a Dad.”

In addition to loss of power, many Texans are under a boil water notice, according to the Texas Tribune. Roughly 500,000 customers in Texas were without power on Thursday, according to Fox News.