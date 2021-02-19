Watch The Trailer For HBO’s New Limited Series ‘Mare Of Easttown’

HBO’s new limited series “Mare of Easttown” looks like it’s going to be pretty interesting.

We all know HBO hits home runs with dark content, and this series looks like it’ll be the network’s latest success story. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The plot of the mini-series, according to HBO’s press site, is as follows:

This limited series stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. MARE OF EASTTOWN is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

You can go ahead and give the trailer a watch below. It looks pretty good.

I don’t know about you guys, but I think there’s about a 100% chance that I end up watching “Mare of Easttown.”

Now, is this going to be “True Detective” level dark? It doesn’t look that way, and that’s okay. Nothing can match season one of the Matthew McConaughey show.

However, it does look like Kate Winslet is going to find herself down a deep hole as she tries to unravel a murder mystery.

For fans of intriguing TV, what more could you want? Sounds good enough to me!

Also, Winslet is joined in the cast by Evan Peters and Guy Pearce. There’s some serious star power attached to “Mare Of Easttown,” which should only push our expectations even higher.

You can catch it starting April 18 on HBO and HBO Max.