No Quarterback Drafted In The 1st Round From 2009-2016 Is Still On The Team That Took Them

One wild stat tells you everything you need to know about how insane the quarterback market is in the NFL.

According to BroBible, not a single quarterback drafted in the first round from 2009-2016 is still with the team that selected them.

Carson Wentz was the last one remaining, and the Eagles traded him to the Colts for next to nothing Thursday.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

If Carson Wentz’s playtime is at or above 75% next season, the conditional 2022 second-round pick would become a first-round pick, per sources. The second-round pick also.could become a first if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the plays and the Colts go to the playoffs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Most notably on the list of quarterbacks drafted from 2009-2016 on the move this offseason is obviously Matthew Stafford, who the Detroit Lions took first overall in 2009.

Now, Stafford will suit up for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

The quarterback market in the NFL is truly insane. You have a few great quarterbacks, a small handful of other guys who can be franchise passers and then there’s everyone else.

Now, not a single first round pick from 2009-2016 remains with their original team. It just goes to show how fast things can change in the NFL.

Imagine telling someone back in 2017 ago that Carson Wentz would no longer be on the Eagles. I’m not sure anyone would have believed you.

If you told them he’d be traded for two drafted picks, you might have been put in an insane asylum.

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things can change very quickly, and the fact not a single first round QB from 2009-2016 remains with their team is proof of that fact.