‘Die Fighting The Enemy’: Man Charged With Planning To Attack Trump Supporters At Florida Capitol

A Florida man was indicted on federal charges for his role in attempting to organize an armed response to supporters of former President Donald Trump at an anticipated January gathering at the state’s capitol.

Daniel Baker, of Tallahassee, was charged with two counts of transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to kidnap or injure, according to a statement from Lawrence Keefe, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. (RELATED: CNN And NBC Both Paid $35,000 To Left-Wing Activist For Footage Of Fatal Capitol Shooting)

Baker was arrested on Jan. 15 by FBI agents after issuing a “call to arms” for like-minded people to use violence against those who planned on gathering at the Florida state Capitol, according to Keefe.

On Jan. 12 he created the event titled “Defend Tallahassee” scheduled for the same day as an expected Trump gathering at the state Capitol on Jan. 17, court documents revealed. In the description for the event, he called for his followers to “fight back” against Trump supporters at the building, including encircling them with firearms.

“If you’re afraid to die fighting the enemy, then stay in bed and live. Call all of your friends and Rise Up!” Baker said in the Facebook event description cited in court documents.

Baker has made several violent threats on social media against those he believes are “white supremacists, fascists, United States persons with different ideologies than his, and allies of the United States,” according to court documents. The Tallahassee man also traveled across the country to participate in the CHAZ/CHOP protests that took place in Seattle this past summer, and on social media he encouraged people to “incapacitate” law enforcement through methods such as filling balloons up with paint to throw at officers.

Baker was given an other-than-honorable discharge from the Army in 2007 after going absent without leave before his unit deployed for Iraq, the court documents showed. For nine years Baker was listed as homeless and employed; during that time he also worked occasionally as a security guard while living in Tallahassee.

His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled, Keefe said in his statement.