Some fans will be allowed at March Madness games.

The NCAA announced Friday that capacity might be as high as 25% for the games starting next month. The entire tournament will take place in Indiana during the coronavirus pandemic.

NCAA to allow limited fan attendance at DI MBB NCAA Tournament! #MarchMadness

???? https://t.co/YFlndZLyxY pic.twitter.com/M3QzsYXvcn — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 19, 2021

This is absolutely awesome, and I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. Last year, March Madness was stolen from us.

The pandemic unleashed itself in March, the conference tournaments were canceled and March Madness followed.

Congratulations To The 2020 College Basketball National Champions – The Wisconsin Badgers https://t.co/SCNbBMDbtQ — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) March 12, 2020

Now, the tournament is about a month away, and we’re going to fans in attendance. If you’re a fan of college basketball, this is like a shot of adrenaline to the soul.

March 18 – First Four

March 19/20 – First Round

March 21/22 – Second Round

March 27/28 – Sweet 16

March 29/30 – Elite 8

April 3 – Final Four

April 5 – National Championship

March Madness just wouldn’t feel the same without fans in the stands. The games are meant to be celebrated with drunk fans going wild.

That’s what college basketball is all about. Bring on the chaos!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Props to the NCAA for pulling the trigger on letting fans in. It’s 100% the right call.