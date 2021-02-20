Editorial

Fans Will Be Allowed At March Madness Games

MADISON, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 23: Duane Washington Jr. #4 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is defended by D'Mitrik Trice #0 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first half at Kohl Center on January 23, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Some fans will be allowed at March Madness games.

The NCAA announced Friday that capacity might be as high as 25% for the games starting next month. The entire tournament will take place in Indiana during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is absolutely awesome, and I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. Last year, March Madness was stolen from us.

The pandemic unleashed itself in March, the conference tournaments were canceled and March Madness followed.

Now, the tournament is about a month away, and we’re going to fans in attendance. If you’re a fan of college basketball, this is like a shot of adrenaline to the soul.

March Madness just wouldn’t feel the same without fans in the stands. The games are meant to be celebrated with drunk fans going wild.

That’s what college basketball is all about. Bring on the chaos!

 

Props to the NCAA for pulling the trigger on letting fans in. It’s 100% the right call.