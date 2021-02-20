PREVIEW: Wisconsin Can’t Afford To Lose To Northwestern

Wisconsin can’t lose Sunday night to Northwestern.

It's crazy that I'm sitting here saying that this game even matters, but here we are. Welcome to life when the Badgers are 15-8.

A game that should have been an afterthought for Wisconsin is now a game that we 100% can’t afford to lose, and we have nobody other than ourselves to blame.

We suck. It’s that simple. We’re so bad that I’m at a loss for words when it comes to describing this team.

When games against Northwestern all of a sudden are monumentally important, then you know we’re clinging to life.

If we can’t beat Northwestern, then the Badgers simply don’t deserve to be in March Madness. It’s truly that simple.

I can’t get anymore blunt than I’m being right now. We either beat Northwestern or serious changes need to be made.

I thought Greg Gard was the guy, and I still do. However, I’d be lying if I said my confidence wasn’t slipping to some degree.

Let’s hope we just go out there and smash the Wildcats so that I can rest easy. You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on BTN.