Young Russian Hockey Players Get Taught How To Fight In Awesome Video

Russia is trying to crank out some young hockey beasts in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

In a video tweeted by @Boogaard_2, young Russian hockey players were wearing full pads and being taught how to fight.

Give the awesome video a watch below.

Россия, наши дни. Это позорище. Это мы так готовим хоккеистов? Скоро никакого хоккея вообще не будет в нашей стране. pic.twitter.com/qeDx91lKDa — Держи передачу (@Boogaard_2) February 18, 2021

American kids are busy playing video games and eating junk food while the Russians are teaching their young how to beat the living hell out of each other.

Do we think they’re still pissed about the Miracle on Ice? I think the answer to that is an obvious yes.

America better step it up if we want to compete with the next generations of Russians. You think those kids are worried about “Fortnite”?

Hell no. They’re interested in taking souls. They’re interested in complete and total domination. We can’t get kids outside, and Russia is training its youth to brawl.

If that’s not a concern to you as an American, then go ahead and take a lap because you need to wise up.

Lastly, when I played hockey as a kid, we used to fight after practice sometimes. It wasn’t ever too serious, but we were ready for it if it came to it. It was definitely a different era in America.