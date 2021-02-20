‘Shouting Match’: Democratic NY Assemblyman Ron Kim Describes ‘Abusive Behavior’ From Cuomo

Democratic New York Assemblyman Ron Kim on Saturday described how Gov. Andrew Cuomo berated him during a phone call and threatened his career in a “shouting match.”

“When the news broke of that admittance of the coverup, the governor called later that night, in middle of the evening around 8 o’clock, berating me for 10 minutes, threatening my career, ordering me to issue a new statement that he can use to cover up for his top aide,” Kim told Fox News’ “Cavuto Live.”

WATCH:

“You know, and I don’t want to go into too much of the details, it was a 10-minute … shouting match from the governor,” he said.

Cuomo has been under a barrage of criticism after he reportedly hid the number of people who died of the coronavirus in nursing homes to avoid discovery by the federal government. Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik has called for Cuomo to be prosecuted for his role in the coverup. (RELATED: ‘Such Arrogance’: Democratic NYC Councillor Says Gov. Cuomo Has Done Nothing ‘Except Lie To People’)

Kim has said the New York State Assembly is “inching toward” an impeachment probe and that he is willing to cooperate with any federal investigation into Cuomo’s mishandling of nursing homes and any alleged subsequent coverup.

Kim said the governor “abused his powers” and has “a pattern of abusive behavior” that Cuomo demonstrated through a phone call with Kim earlier this month. The assemblyman said Cuomo must now be held accountable, “not just for his abusive behavior, but his abuse of power. That’s what’s at stake right now.”

He further noted that Cuomo threatened “to ruin” his career. “He laid out how he was going to come out to the public and tell everyone how bad of a human being I am … it left my wife in tears for two hours. He left an indelible mark on my family.”

Kim said at one point in the dressing down, Cuomo asked him “Who do you think you are?”

“Well, I am the chair of the Committee on Aging in the New York State Assembly,” Kim told Fox News. “It’s my job to protect older adults. I shouldn’t be threatened for doing my job and that is exactly what’s happening here.”