‘South Park’ Is Releasing A Vaccine Special March 10

“South Park” is dropping a new coronavirus special, and it should be awesome.

The hit Comedy Central show is releasing “South ParQ The Vaccination Special” March 10 for millions of fans around the globe. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

We will be herd.

South ParQ Vaccination Special premieres Wednesday, March 10 on Comedy Central at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/3XTeDBuX0c — SOUTH PARQ (@SouthPark) February 19, 2021

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of the second coronavirus special is, “The citizens of South ParQ are clamoring for the COVID-19 vaccine. A hilarious new militant group tries to stop the boys from getting their teacher vaccinated.”

THR speculated that the Q in “South ParQ” refers to the QAnon conspiracy theory. That means this episode is probably going to be absolutely hysterical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOUTH PARQ (@southpark)

This is exactly what America needs right now. This is 100% what the USA needs for our current times. Outside of maybe “Always Sunny,” there’s not a single show on TV that provides better social commentary than “South Park.”

It sounds like this episode will cover vaccines, QAnon and possibly the riot at the Capitol. If that doesn’t get you amped, then I don’t know what to tell you.

The first pandemic special was lit, and it sounds like the follow up will be just as great.

The on-going pandemic presents continued challenges to the citizens of South Park, in the hour-long, supersized episode titled “The Pandemic Special” premiering Wednesday, Sept 30 at 8p ET. pic.twitter.com/wzyTXxjNtl — SOUTH PARQ (@SouthPark) September 15, 2020

Make sure to check it out March 10 on Comedy Central. I can promise you that I’ll be locked in.