‘No, I Wouldn’t’: Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Says No Trump In 2024, He ‘Should Not Define Our Future’

Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made it clear Sunday that he would not support former President Donald Trump in a 2024 presidential bid.

Hutchinson told CNN anchor Dana Bash that he believed Trump would certainly still have a voice within the Republican Party, but that his would not be the only voice going forward. (RELATED: ‘I Would Not Vote For Her’: Gov. Asa Hutchinson Rejects Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Conspiracy Theories, But Stands Against Her Punishment)

Hutchinson, who had previously told CNN’s Erin Burnett that Trump couldn’t “define the party” in the coming years, said that he believed 2024 was the chance for other voices to come forward and lead.

“The former president is teasing a run again in 2024. Would you ever support him again?” Bash asked.

“No, I wouldn’t,” Hutchinson replied. “He’s got a good family. I worked with Ivanka and others and they love America. But I would not support him for reelection in 2024. He’s going to have a voice, as former presidents do. But there’s many voices in the party, and again, he should not define our future.”

Hutchinson went on to say that it was important for the party to recognize the issues and the feelings that drove people to support Trump and continue to address those issues.

“We’ve got to take that message, but we just got to handle it in a different way with different personalities,” Hutchinson concluded.