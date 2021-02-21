Disney+ Puts Warning Label Ahead Of ‘The Muppet Show’ Episodes, Cites ‘Negative Depictions’

Disney has reportedly placed a disclaimer on “The Muppet Show” episodes for content it alleges to be offensive.

Five seasons of the show were released for streaming on Disney+ on Friday, along with a disclaimer ahead of each episode which warns viewers of potential “stereotypes” and the “mistreatment of people or cultures” in the show, The New York Post reported.

Disclaimer Disney+ displays before you can stream The Muppet Show. pic.twitter.com/afh3zGhX67 — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) February 19, 2021

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” a photo of the streaming service’s disclaimer states.

“Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together,” the statement continues.

One particular episode in season five reportedly features the country singer Johnny Cash performing while a Confederate flag can be seen in the background, according to Newsweek. (RELATED: Disney Plus Updates Warning Labels On ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Dumbo’ And Other Classic Films, Cites Racist Stereotypes)

This is not the first time that the streaming service has added content warnings to some of its shows. Shows and movies such as “Peter Pan,” “The Swiss Family Robinson,” and “Dumbo” were given similar disclaimers that acknowledged stereotypes and negative depictions.

Recently, Disney was criticized by some after the company fired Gina Carano from “The Mandalorian” after she posted to Instagram comparing being a Republican in today’s society to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

In addition to her firing from the Disney production company Lucasfilm, Carano was dropped as a client by her talent agency, The Hollywood Reporter reported.