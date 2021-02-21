Give Your Aching Muscles A Treat With This Percussion Massager, Now 65% Off

If you’re struggling to work off the quarantine-15 before summer creeps up on you, you’re not alone. But with those crunches, push-ups and outdoor hikes come sore, aching muscles. And if you can’t fork up enough cash for a visit to the masseuse every month, you simply have to take things into your own hands.

From pain relief to stiffness, percussive massage is a great way to loosen things up and get moving again, and thanks to this high-end Actigun massager, you can treat yourself right at home. With its impressive 1200 to 3300 percussions per minute and high-efficiency thermal ventilation design, this massage gun can effectively relieve muscle pain, improve circulation, and speed up healing time.

But what really sets the Actigun Percussion Massager apart from other models out there is its AI smart chip. Thanks to this advanced feature, the gun can give you just the right amount of pressure based on the way your body reacts to the massage and the condition of your muscles. And thanks to the gun’s four different massage heads, you can cater to just about any muscle group of your body, whether it’s your shoulders, thighs, arms, and more.

From its ergonomic handle that makes it easy and comfortable to hold to its impressive battery life that provides you with over 120 hours of massage bliss, the Actigun is a must-have in every household. Just read some of the stellar online reviews and you’ll see why this thing’s the real deal.

“This massager is amazing! it’s quieter than other brands, feels durable, portable, and lightweight.” – Jonn

“It is extremely quiet for how powerful it is, has great battery life, decent power control (4 speeds) and just feels very high quality and durable.” – Ralph

For a limited time, the Actigun Percussion Massager is 65% off, making it just $69.99.

Prices subject to change.

