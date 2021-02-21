‘Doesn’t Make Any Political Sense’: Rep. Pramila Jayapal Says People Shouldn’t Get Less From Biden Than They Got From Trump

Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Sunday that it doesn’t make sense for Americans to get less relief under President Joe Biden than they had under former President Donald Trump.

Jayapal joined CNN anchor Dana Bash on “State of the Union” to discuss the ongoing debate over the next coronavirus stimulus package and what she expected to be included in the final bill. (RELATED: Leading House Democrat: ‘Enormous Suffering’ Gives ‘Leverage’ To Push Socialist Agenda)

WATCH:

Bash noted that Biden had signaled some flexibility on the income threshold for the next round of direct payments for COVID relief, saying, “President Biden suggested that he’s willing to negotiate on who receives a $1,400 direct payment that is in the legislation.”

Adding that most Democrats were insisting on $75,000 as the income limit — the same limit used in the last round of direct payments — Bash asked Jayapal whether she would be willing to accept a lower threshold.

“Does that income limit need to stay at $75,000, or would you be okay with it being a little lower?” Bash asked.

“It has to. If you raise those income thresholds, you will cut out 40 million Americans who got a relief check under Donald Trump who won’t get a relief check under Joe Biden,” Jayapal replied. “That doesn’t make any political sense to me.”