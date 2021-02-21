REPORT: Pence Declined Invitation To Speak At CPAC

Former Vice President Mike Pence reportedly declined an invitation to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Despite slated appearances by former President Donald Trump, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, and former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Pence will not be in attendance, according to Politico’s Gabby Orr.

Trump to speak at @CPAC next week on the future of the GOP & Biden’s immigration agenda. Several former aides & WH officials will also deliver remarks. The speaker roster does not include Pence, however, who declined an invitation. — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) February 20, 2021

Pence wanted to “give the new White House some breathing room before talking,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted.

An adviser to Pence says he’s doing what used to be tradition and giving the new White House some breathing room before talking. https://t.co/rKkr0puUP2 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 21, 2021

Trump’s speech is expected to address the future of the Republican Party and the MAGA movement. He will also critique President Joe Biden’s “disastrous amnesty and border policies,” according to Fox News. (RELATED: CHIP ROY: How Biden’s Immigration Plan Puts Americans Last)

Pence is currently serving as a distinguished visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation. Pence was reportedly still “bitter” towards Trump due to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Fox News’ Chris Wallace, during which pro-Trump rioters entered the Capitol chanting “hang Mike Pence.”