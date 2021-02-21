REPORT: Oklahoma Football Player Spencer Jones Nearly Loses His Eye In A Bar Fight

Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones reportedly nearly lost an eye after a recent bar altercation.

According to OUDaily.com, Spencer was involved in a physical altercation inside the bathroom at Logies on the Corner sometime between late February 13 and early February 14. The wide receiver for the Sooners “nearly lost his left eye” and needed a “surgical operation.” Police are currently investigating. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Spencer’s just a superb kid… He didn’t deserve this, ever.”#Sooners wide receiver/holder Spencer Jones underwent surgery and is recovering after a fight at a Campus Corner bar last weekend nearly cost him his left eye.https://t.co/f0u6zJe86f — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 21, 2021

In a Twitter video posted Friday night by @OldRowSooners, Spencer can be seen being taken to the ground after an exchange of words, and the dude had literally no shot against the guy he went up against.

Give it watch below.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

To make matters more interesting, a man on Twitter claiming to be the brother of the man allegedly fighting Jones wrote that both of them are trained wrestlers and have MMA experience, and they had “no options.” Jones’ attorney stated he was attempting to “de-escalate that situation,” according to OUDaily.com.

Judging from the video, I’d say it’s very fair to say the two men were without question the better fighters.

Just to get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the fellow in the beanie and that is my brother. We ARE NOT wrestlers at any university, we have been wrestling since we were in diapers and MMA/Cage Fighting since we were 12. They gave us no options unfortunately. We showed restraint. — Braden Brown (@bbrownfr) February 20, 2021

As of right now, it’s a police matter and they’ll figure out what happens next. I’m not a judge or a member of a potential jury.

Here’s what I will say, Jones got absolutely destroyed. Now, the brother said they had no choice. I don’t know if that’s true or not. The police will decide following an investigation.

What I do know is that wasn’t even close to a fair fight. That was a butt kicking on every level. As soon as took Jones to the ground, it was game over.

Let us know in the comments what you think of the insane altercation. I think most people will agree that it was absolutely wild.