REVIEW: Season 3 Of ‘The Sopranos’ Is Amazing

I’ve finished season three of “The Sopranos,” and I couldn’t love this show more if I tried.

As many of you following along know, I’ve been cruising through different shows since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and I’ve recently been locked in on “The Sopranos.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, with three seasons officially in the book, I’m all in the hit show from HBO. There’s no question at all that it’s one of the greatest shows ever made.

Not only is it one of the greatest shows ever made, but Tony Soprano is one of the greatest characters ever put on screen.

Somehow, HBO took a story about a family man struggling with his own demons, told it through the lens of a mafia boss and it’s outstanding on every single level.

In season three, there’s a big light shined on Jackie Jr. and his relationship with Meadow. Obviously, our guy Tony isn’t a fan, and things went off the damn rails when Jackie Jr. attempts to earn some respect by holding up a card game Christopher was at.

I won’t spoil what happens to him, but I won’t lie when I say I loved watching his downfall. It was a great reminder that you should be damn careful for what you wish for because we’re not all meant to chase certain dreams.

I can’t wait to see what we get down the stretch. As I’ve said before, showing up late to the party of

“The Sopranos” is one of my all-time entertainment mistakes.

I can’t wait to see what we get in season four!