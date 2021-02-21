‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Won’t Reveal Whether Or Not She’s In Season 4

“Yellowstone” star Kelly Reilly won’t share any inside info on season four of the hit show.

Season three ended with arguably the greatest cliffhanger in the history of television, and the fate of several characters hang in the balance. Reilly’s character Beth appeared to be blown up, and now she’s not saying whether or not she’s in the upcoming episodes. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

The “Yellowstone” star told ScreenRant.com the following when asked about season four and if she’ll be in it:

Yeah, the end of season three is a big cliffhanger. I’m not allowed to really say too much about whether or not I’m part of season four. In fact, I’m not allowed to say anything. But what I can say is that season four has been shot, and that it’s wonderful what happens. I will say that. It’s really mind-blowing and big and extravagant, and [EP] Taylor Sheridan came back. He writes every script, and he directed a bunch of them again, so I know it’s bigger than ever.

I don’t want to dig into her words too much, but I’d be shocked if Beth doesn’t return for season four. Now, I have no inside info, and I truly don’t know anything you guys don’t know.

However, she’s a pivotal part of the show. Beth has to stick around. She just has to!

Now, Beth dying or being in the hospital for a long time would certainly give Rip, John and Kayce the fuel necessary to start killing people left and right.

I think we’d all be here for that. I’m more than down with watching the Duttons unleash hell for how season three ended.

More than anything, I just want season four to get here. It’s been way too long since we’ve had new episodes, and millions of fans are desperately waiting.

Keep checking back for the latest information as we have it. I can’t wait to see what we get!