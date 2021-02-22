Monday Marks The 41-Year Anniversary Of The Miracle On Ice

Monday is the 41-year anniversary of the Miracle on Ice.

On February 22, 1980, a scrappy group of American hockey players took the ice to play against the Soviet Union during the winter Olympics. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nobody gave the good guys a chance. The Soviets were the greatest sports juggernaut the world had ever seen, and they showed no signs of cracking or slowing down.

What happened on that fateful day in Lake Placid, New York will forever be remembered as the greatest upset in sports history.

When the clock hit zero, America skated off the ice 4-3 and provided the free world its biggest victory in a long time.

When the world needed a boost, Herb Brooks and his squad provided it. Later, we would go on and beat Finland to take home the most unlikely gold medal in Olympic history.

Damn, I’d be lying if I was tearing up right now.

For reasons I’m not sure that I’ll ever fully understand, the Miracle on Ice has left a lasting impression on my family.

We have memorabilia from the entire team, we have a Mark Johnson puck and my dad can quote the whole movie line for line.

As we all say when things get tough, a bruise on the leg is a hell of a long way from the heart.

So, on this glorious 41-year anniversary of the greatest sporting even in the history of America, crack a beer and toast to the men who took the ice and knocked out communism in front of the world.