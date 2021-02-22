Wisconsin Falls To 23 In The Week 14 College Basketball AP Poll

Wisconsin dropped two more spots in the latest college basketball AP Poll.

The week 14 AP Poll was released Monday, and the Badgers dropped to 23 after losing to Iowa early last week and beating Northwestern over the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Badgers had previously been ranked 21.

As I’ve been saying for the past several weeks, the Badgers simply have to figure out and get way more consistent. Right now, we’re 16-8.

My friends, that’s not even close to be acceptable. There’s no situation on Earth where the Badgers being 16-8 is okay for anyone.

Now, we have three regular season games left and we’ll then play in the B1G tournament, which gives us at least four more games to boost our tournament resume.

Right now, I’m not confident at all about seeding, but if we finish out 2-1 in the regular season and get at least 2 B1G tournament wins, then I’ll start breathing a bit easier that we might be a four seed.

One way or another, the Badgers have to figure it out down the final stretch before March Madness begins. If we don’t, we’ll be watching the Sweet 16 from home.