‘It Does Not Honor Us’: Cherokee Nation Chief Asks Jeep To Change Name Of Vehicles

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin issued a statement asking Jeep to change the name of the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles, according to reports.

“I’m sure this comes from a place that is well-intended, but it does not honor us by having our name plastered on the side of a car,” Hoskin said in a written statement to Car and Driver.

Jeep has been using the “Cherokee” name on their vehicles for 45 years and has defended its decision to use the name on multiple occasions, reports Car and Driver. (RELATED: Jeep’s ‘Groundhog Day’ Commercial Featuring Bill Murray Is The Top-Rated 2020 Super Bowl Commercial)

In 2013 when Jeep reintroduced the Cherokee into its lineup, a Cherokee Nation spokesperson told the New York Times that “institutionally, the tribe does not have a stance on this.”

“I think we’re in a day and age in this country where it’s time for both corporations and team sports to retire the use of Native American names, images and mascots from their products, team jerseys and sports in general,” Hoskin went on to say in the statement to Car and Driver.

The Cherokee Nation’s comments come as organizations and sports teams, such as the Washington Football Team move away from Native American imagery.

“We hope the movement away from using tribes’ names and depictions or selling products without our consent, continues. We much prefer a cooperative effort than an adversarial one,” Hoskin added in the statement.