Deion Sanders Says His Stuff Was Stolen During His First Game At Jackson State

Deion Sanders (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/joecooksports/status/1363628120079671302)

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders’ stuff was apparently stolen during his first game with the program.

Following a 53-0 Sunday win over Edward Waters, Sanders told the media that his personal items were stolen by someone out of his office, and it’s one of the strangest situations that we’ve had in college football in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch Sanders explain it in the video from Joe Cook below.

However, the school later came out and said the items weren’t stolen, but had just been placed somewhere else for safe keeping, according to Ross Dellenger.

Seems like the situation should be resolved, right? Wrong. Following Jackson State claiming the items had just been taken for safety, Sanders tweeted that they were indeed stolen, and his assistant watched the robbery happen.

What an incredibly strange and wild situation. We should be focusing on the fact Sanders won his first college game as a head coach 53-0.

Instead, an alleged robbery has taken front stage.

Also, why do Sanders and the program have two different versions of events. His items were either stolen or they weren’t.

This shouldn’t require Sherlock Holmes to solve. Were the items stolen or not?

I knew Sanders’ tenure at JSU would be electric, but I had no idea it’d get off this hot of a start! Welcome to the world of college football, Deion! He’s already carving out his spot.