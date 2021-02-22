Deion Sanders Says His Stuff Was Stolen During His First Game At Jackson State

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders’ stuff was apparently stolen during his first game with the program.

Following a 53-0 Sunday win over Edward Waters, Sanders told the media that his personal items were stolen by someone out of his office, and it’s one of the strangest situations that we’ve had in college football in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch Sanders explain it in the video from Joe Cook below.

A sad, bizarre and unfortunate situation. After his first win as Jackson State’s head football coach Deion Sanders reveals that his personal items were stolen during the game. pic.twitter.com/S0CyJMN1VW — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) February 21, 2021

However, the school later came out and said the items weren’t stolen, but had just been placed somewhere else for safe keeping, according to Ross Dellenger.

In a stunning turn of events, Jackson State officials tell @SINow that Deion Sanders’ belongings were not stolen and were only “misplaced” after being moved for “safe keeping.” They have since been recovered and returned to Sanders. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 22, 2021

Seems like the situation should be resolved, right? Wrong. Following Jackson State claiming the items had just been taken for safety, Sanders tweeted that they were indeed stolen, and his assistant watched the robbery happen.

Naw it was stolen but they got it back. It was stolen out my personal bag in my office and My assistant caught the gentleman in the process of stealing it but she was alone. No Miscommunication my man at all https://t.co/foXTKwqsQC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

What an incredibly strange and wild situation. We should be focusing on the fact Sanders won his first college game as a head coach 53-0.

Instead, an alleged robbery has taken front stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb)

Also, why do Sanders and the program have two different versions of events. His items were either stolen or they weren’t.

This shouldn’t require Sherlock Holmes to solve. Were the items stolen or not?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackson State Football (@gojsutigersfb)

I knew Sanders’ tenure at JSU would be electric, but I had no idea it’d get off this hot of a start! Welcome to the world of college football, Deion! He’s already carving out his spot.