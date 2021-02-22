FAA Demands Inspection After Boeing 777 Engine Explodes After Takeoff

Federal aviation authorities are calling for an investigation of all Boeing 777s equipped with a specific type of engine after a United Airlines flight over Denver on Saturday was forced to make an emergency landing, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

United Airlines Flight 328 experienced “right-engine failure” after a Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engine exploded immediately after takeoff, according to the AP. The plane was carrying 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, all of whom landed safely at Denver International Airport.

The airline company has temporarily suspended service of Boeing aircraft equipped with the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engine series following recommendation from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Boeing, the AP reported.

Remnants of the casing of the engine were found scattered on suburban neighborhoods in Denver on Saturday. (RELATED: Senate Report Says Boeing Officials ‘Inappropriately Coached’ 737 MAX Test Pilots, Reveals FAA Lapses)

The FAA said it is issuing an emergency airworthiness directive following an engine failure of a United Airlines Boeing 777 in Denver, requiring immediate or stepped-up inspections of similar planes https://t.co/r1PWJPrCqU pic.twitter.com/1wGqoKdyeV — Reuters (@Reuters) February 22, 2021

Airline manufacturer Boeing said it approved the FAA’s decision to ground all 777 aircraft powered by the Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines in a statement on Sunday.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), two of the engine’s fan blades were damaged and the rest of the blades “exhibited damage,” the AP reported.

The FAA recommended particular inspection of the engine’s “hollow fan blades” in its statement. United is the only American airline with the Pratt & Whitney PW4000 in its fleet, the AP reported.

The company reportedly promised to work closely with the FAA and the NTSB in the investigation.