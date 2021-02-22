Graham Mertz Drops ‘#StayDangerous’ Instagram Hype Photo

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz looks ready to put in some work this offseason.

The highly-touted recruit had an up and down campaign with the Badgers in 2020, and we're going to need him to play much better down the stretch.

Well, he looks ready to go. Late Sunday afternoon, Mertz posted an Instagram photo of himself dropping back to pass with the caption, “Forever Forward…#StayDangerous.”

The progression and growth of Graham Mertz is literally the biggest question hanging over the Wisconsin football team right now.

Everyone wants to know if he can take a big step forward this offseason. If he can, then the Badgers are going to be a serious problem for the rest of the country.

Mertz started the 2020 season on fire. He looked damn near unstoppable against Illinois and Michigan.

However, we all know what happened next. The Badgers never bounced back from getting slammed by coronavirus, injuries plagued the team and Mertz struggled down the stretch.

Despite being our greatest quarterback recruit in school history, the team just couldn’t get it put together down the stretch.

Now, he has an entire offseason to put in the work to take the next step. We’re returning a ton of talent in 2021, and I fully expect him to ball out. I can’t wait to see what we do. Go, Badgers, go!