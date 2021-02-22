The Feds Are Coming For Your Showers Again

The Biden administration could tighten up regulations stemming from the Trump-administration that dictated how much water pressure household appliances and fixtures – like a showerhead – could use.

The Biden administration announced it would review policies implemented by former President Donald Trump that related to energy and other efficiency-related orders.

The Energy Department notified the Office of Management and Budget on Friday that they were beginning their review process, according to NBC News.

“By reviewing these rules and regulations, the Department of Energy will determine whether policy changes are necessary to lower Americans’ energy bills, create manufacturing jobs in the U.S., and cut down on polluting carbon emissions,” Acting Undersecretary for Science and Energy Kathleen Hogan said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Some of the regulations being reviewed and reconsidered are those involving shower heads, according to the report.

The showerhead rule allows each showerhead fixture to use the maximum 2.5 gallon per-minute water flow mandated by Congress rather than all the showerheads combined.

Trump was outspoken about the issue, complaining of the lack of water pressure. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Making New Law, I’m Eliminating Bad Policy’: President Joe Biden Tries To Justify His Large Number Of Executive Orders)

“So showerheads– you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out,” he said in July. “So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair–I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect.”

A 1992 federal law mandated showerheads couldn’t use more than 2.5 gallons of water per minute. The Obama administration later clarified that the restrictions apply to what comes out in total, meaning multiple nozzles have to split the 2.5 gallons of water, according to the Associated Press.

The former president also complained about lack of water pressure in other fixtures in 2019.

“You turn on the faucet, you don’t get any water. They take a shower and water comes dripping out. It’s dripping out, very quietly dripping out. People are flushing toilet 10 times, 15 times, as opposed to once. They end up using more water. So EPA is looking at that very strongly at my suggestion.”