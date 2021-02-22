‘The Swamp Is Back’: Rep. Kevin McCarthy Hammers Democrats’ ‘Expensive’ And ‘Expansive’ Relief Bill Proposals

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declared Monday that “the swamp is back,” referring to Democrats’ efforts to include extra spending in the coronavirus relief package on items unrelated to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

McCarthy appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” and was asked by host Sean Hannity if there was anything that he, as the House Minority Leader, could do to stop the “misappropriation of hard earned tax dollars” in the relief bill. (RELATED: ‘It’s Peeing On A Forest Fire’: Dave Ramsey Says You Were ‘Screwed Already’ If Stimulus Check ‘Changes Your Life’)

“We can’t. Remember we’re only five seats away from winning the majority,” McCarthy answered. “This bill is too expensive and too expansive. You listed a lot of things in there. And think about this, this is supposed to be a Covid bill. Only 9% of it goes to Covid. What they are doing is telling you the swamp is back.”

President Joe Biden released the details of his proposed $1.9 trillion relief package on Jan. 14, prior to taking office. It has received heavy criticism from Republicans over its high cost, as well some specific details, including the proposal to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The bill includes billions of dollars in earmarks for various programs and local governments across the country, including over $100 million for a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) expansion project just outside of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco, CA.

McCarthy went on to say that the focus of Republicans is “to put Americans back to work, back to school, and back to health.” He pointed out that Republicans will not be joining the Democrats in supporting the bill because they haven’t worked with Republicans on it. He then added that “there is still $1 trillion of hardworking taxpayers sitting there already appropriated that could go out to the American public, to their schools, to every place that you see that needs the help with Covid.”

Hannity then questioned McCarthy on more of the bill’s details and where the money will be spent if it passes Congress.

“If you ever realize does your vote matter, exactly you are seeing in this bill. Because the Democrats have taken over now, this is what happens. $100 million for a tunnel just outside of Nancy Pelosi’s district. Millions of dollars for a bridge that Schumer wants. Not for a covid the bill. This isn’t a transportation bill,” McCarthy responded.