The NHL’s Setup At Lake Tahoe Was Just As Beautiful As Expected

The NHL’s setup at Lake Tahoe lived up to the hype over the weekend.

The league played two games at the site over the weekend, and the rink was on the golf course at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort on the Nevada side of the lake. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For fans of the NHL and for fans of the scenic view, it was a site to behold for both games when the Knights played the Avalanche and the Flyers played the Bruins.

When I first saw what the NHL’s rink setup looked like at Lake Tahoe, I knew we were in for a fun time. It was absolutely gorgeous before the puck was ever dropped.

Some of the latest sights from Lake Tahoe. (????s courtesy of @NHL footage via league media portal) pic.twitter.com/PasEN9p3fb — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 17, 2021

Then, the games actually happened, and it was among the coolest backdrops for a sporting event that I’ve ever seen.

Watch the video of the flyover from Sunday below. It’s 100% pure America with the mountains and water in the view as the plane rips through the sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

I really hope the NHL keeps the Lake Tahoe site as the main location for outdoor games going forward. It’s just way too beautiful to pass up.

I mean, look at these views and tell me that we shouldn’t play more hockey there!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NHL (@nhl)

Let us know in the comments if you think the NHL should permanently play games at Lake Tahoe every single season!