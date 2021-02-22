Lindsey Graham: Path To GOP Victory In 2022 Is To ‘Get Behind President Trump’

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News’ “Hannity” Monday night that the path to victory in 2022 for the GOP is to “get behind President Trump.”

After reportedly spending the weekend with the former president, Graham predicted that Trump’s upcoming speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will be “very policy-centric.” Trump is set to deliver the headline speech at CPAC.

“Every Republican should rally around it and I think it will help us with Independents,” the South Carolina senator told host Sean Hannity. “I’ve never felt better about President Trump’s leading the party than I do right now.”

Graham predicted that Trump’s speech “will position himself as the alternative to Joe Biden” and “unify Republicans on policy.”

“I think he’s been working the phones,” he said. “I was with him all weekend. He wants us to win in 2022. Stay tuned. I think you’re gonna see over the next couple of months Donald Trump lead the Republican Party on policy and give us the energy we need to take back the House and the Senate.” (RELATED: ‘A Lot Of Blame To Go Around’: Rep. Steve Scalise Refuses To Blame Trump For Capitol Riot When Pressed By Jon Karl)

“The Democrats are doing their part,” Graham added. “If we can get behind President Trump and follow his lead, we will win in 2022. If we argue with ourselves, we are going to lose, and there is no reason to lose.”

Asked about whether the former president has decided on another presidential run, Graham said, “Stay tuned.”