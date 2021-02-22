Former Nebraska Quarterback Luke McCaffrey Transfers To Louisville

Former Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is headed to Louisville.

The athletic quarterback announced Monday that he’s taking his talents from Lincoln to Louisville to play for the Cardinals. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McCaffrey has four years of eligibility remaining.

This is a huge get for the Louisville Cardinals. While they’re football team hasn’t been great since Lamar Jackson left, McCaffrey is a legit quarterback.

He was supposed to be the future for the Cornhuskers, and he’s leaving before ever really taking over the starting job.

To tell you all how excited Nebraska fans were for McCaffrey, when I went to Lincoln in 2019, they talked about him more than Adrian Martinez, who will be the starter for the Cornhuskers in 2021.

Everyone thought the younger brother of Christian was going to be the face of the program for years to come.

Instead, he’s heading off to Louisville, where he’ll almost certainly start as soon as he can.

Best of luck to McCaffrey. Something tells me that he has a very bright future ahead of him.