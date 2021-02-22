Michael Pittman Jr. Says He Won’t Give His Jersey Number To Carson Wentz

Indianapolis Colts receiver Michael Pittman Jr. doesn’t plan on giving up his jersey number for Carson Wentz.

Wentz wore number 11 with the Eagles before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts, and he’ll now have to get a new number because Pittman isn’t giving it up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I spoke to him and he was just seeing how like how locked in I was to 11, and I told him that I was locked in,” Pittman told TMZ Sports about the situation.

Why would anyone on the Colts give up their jersey number for Carson Wentz at this point? He’s the new guy in town, and he’s not coming with a bunch of momentum.

The Eagles traded him away for two picks, and he’s fallen off of a cliff when it comes to his level of play.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

If I was number 11 on the Colts, I wouldn’t give it up for Wentz either. Make him earn his spot. As far as I’m concerned, Wentz has to prove that he still belongs.

He damn sure shouldn’t be getting handed his old jersey number. Plus, it’s a new beginning. Why not start fresh on all levels?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz11)

It should be fun to see what he does this upcoming season, and I can promise you Wentz will be under a spotlight from his first snap of the season.